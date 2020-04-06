Dominic Raab: The former lawyer limbering up to lead his country Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A decade ago, Dominic Raab was readying himself for a possible career in frontline politics. On Tuesday, he will dial in to Cabinet as de factor Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Foreign Secretary has spent much of the last month trying to get Britons repatriated from various far-flung corners of the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The intricacies of negotiating border closures, grounded planes and stubborn international authorities has seen the Foreign Office come under... A decade ago, Dominic Raab was readying himself for a possible career in frontline politics. On Tuesday, he will dial in to Cabinet as de factor Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Foreign Secretary has spent much of the last month trying to get Britons repatriated from various far-flung corners of the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The intricacies of negotiating border closures, grounded planes and stubborn international authorities has seen the Foreign Office come under... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this