Honor Blackman, James Bond's Pussy Galore, Dead at 94 Monday, 6 April 2020

Honor Blackman, the British actress best known for portraying the James Bond girl Pussy Galore in 1964's Goldfinger, has died. She was 94. "It's with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman, aged 94," Blackman's family wrote in a statement to the Guardian. "She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 13 hours ago Honor Blackman dies aged 94 01:00 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

