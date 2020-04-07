Global  

No change in British PM Johnson's condition: sources

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
There has been no change in Boris Johnson's condition, two sources close to him said on Tuesday, after the British prime minister was taken into intensive care following a deterioration in his coronavirus symptoms.
