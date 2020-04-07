No change in British PM Johnson's condition: sources Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There has been no change in Boris Johnson's condition, two sources close to him said on Tuesday, after the British prime minister was taken into intensive care following a deterioration in his coronavirus symptoms. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) No change in British PM Johnson's condition: sources (Reuters) https://t.co/TgiDBAabra 7 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk No change in British PM Johnson’s condition: sources https://t.co/vZ9ls0uVGe 19 minutes ago Digital Phablet #Coronavirus: No change in British PM Boris Johnson's condition as he fights coronavirus in intensive care, sources… https://t.co/LU8sM9kKuZ 20 minutes ago World News No change in British PM Johnson's condition: sources https://t.co/O5RPheU9K6 24 minutes ago iNews24 No change in British PM Johnson's condition: sources [RTR https://t.co/bX5J2HJKXp] 46 minutes ago DexterMosul🇮🇶 No change in British PM Johnson's condition - sources https://t.co/8TpjzyJsdg 54 minutes ago CYBERGURU No change in British PM Johnson’s condition https://t.co/l75Pd7pXI8 https://t.co/YOChSxba5t 55 minutes ago Sunil Kumar Coronavirus: No change in British PM Boris Johnson's condition after being moved to ICU Coronavirus: No change in… https://t.co/vAszZ9rmYQ 59 minutes ago