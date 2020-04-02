Global  

Trump reaches mask deal with 3M

FT.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
US to import more than 160m N95 respirators from overseas over three months
Thousands of military to be sent to states -Trump [Video]

Thousands of military to be sent to states -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands of military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus crisis, and New York City which..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:16Published
Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price war [Video]

Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price war

The two top crude producers are said to slash output by as much as 15 million barrels a day - an unprecendented 15% of global supply. Ryan Brooks has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:13Published

Trump says he brokered deal with Saudi, Russia for huge oil cuts

U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had brokered a deal with top oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut output and arrest an oil price rout amid...
Reuters India

Oil futures pare record gains as doubts creep in on Trump's Saudi-Russia output deal

Oil prices fell on Friday, coming off their biggest one-day gains in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between...
Reuters Also reported by •Business Insider

Key2MiddleEast

Key2MiddleEast RT @FT: Donald Trump reaches mask deal with 3M https://t.co/y5kJnhkjaU 3 minutes ago

FMatisse19

FanMatisse19(back up a/c for FanMatisse #❓) “The company said the U.S. government and 3M have a plan to produce 166.5 million masks over the next 3 mont… https://t.co/1nMfa8BhVx 10 minutes ago

StephanieBarkes

Stephanie Barkes 3M reaches deal with Trump administration allowing face-mask exports to Canada, Latin America via /r/worldnews https://t.co/s1DotcF5n8 15 minutes ago

FT

Financial Times Donald Trump reaches mask deal with 3M https://t.co/y5kJnhkjaU 17 minutes ago

SSGEricB

SSGEricB White House reaches deal with 3M over mask production https://t.co/mNtkqS3P6F Three months to late! Fuck Trump 37 minutes ago

fcuking_news

Fcuking news 3M reaches deal with Trump administration allowing face-mask exports to Canada, Latin America #trump #news https://t.co/JWRDPdkrn3 1 hour ago

2017_nonsense

Rawrskis! RT @fteconomics: Donald Trump reaches mask deal with 3M https://t.co/maXblmJoGu 2 hours ago

EinarsonNan

nan einarson RT @politico: President Trump today announced that 3M will produce 166.5 million masks over the next three months https://t.co/nUZF1SN29C… 2 hours ago

