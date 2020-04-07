Premium quality: Japanese to bet $5m on Queen Elizabeth star hope Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Queen Elizabeth Stakes will become just the second Sydney race to be bet on by the Japanese locals who love star galloper Danon Premium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Unibet Australia "Japanese horses carry a fearsome reputation". Can Japanese champion Danon Premium 🏇 upstage the locals in the Que… https://t.co/F3UMrFm7iC 2 days ago 天下泰平 The Championships: Japanese punters set to bet $5m on Queen Elizabeth hope Danon Premium https://t.co/HB09e1SPWv 3 days ago christian nicolussi Japanese to punt up in excess of $5m on their beloved Danon Premium in QE Stakes. And how Pommy powerhouse Addeybb… https://t.co/bZsnVU0xbi 4 days ago