Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search

BBC News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland last week.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Recovery Mission Continues For Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Son Gideon

Recovery Mission Continues For Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Son Gideon 00:38

 Crews are still searching the Chesapeake Bay for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her eight-year-old son Gideon who disappeared after heading into the water in a canoe to get a ball that had ended up in the water.

shamanicdestiny

Shamanic DEstiny RT @Inevitable_ET: https://t.co/cgKPdN0ycK Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's body found by divers 5 seconds ago

IndeCardio

Flag Flying Patriot RT @thehill: Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean found https://t.co/j6WlPmPi9j https://t.co/mW1qWZSkyv 13 seconds ago

ZachRongers

Zach Rongers RT @BBCWorld: Body of Maeve Kennedy McKean, granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, found after canoe search… 50 seconds ago

MediaModerated

The Moderated Media Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean found after canoe accident; son still missing | NBC News… https://t.co/XNMY6Cj4XK 53 seconds ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search" https://t.co/OF87nWyAuw #MaeveKennedyMcKean 1 minute ago

