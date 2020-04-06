Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world April 6

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world April 6

CBC.ca Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Eligible Canadians can start applying for a emergency benefit program on Monday as Ottawa tries to keep people afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and prompted a scramble to secure critical supplies. Here's what's happening around Canada and the world.
News video: Here's how the world's doing against COVID-19 this week

Here's how the world's doing against COVID-19 this week 01:48

 From Spain's death toll surpassing 10,000 to Brazil leading the charge with the most COVID-19 cases in Latin America... We take a look at how COVID-19 has affected the world as of April 3rd, 2020.

