'Masakali 2.0' teaser: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria give major 'Marjaavaan' vibes in upcoming music video

Dhruvi RT @firstpost: #Masakali2 | "Have unintentionally made a song on two people cooped up indoors and still having fun," says @SidMalhotra on t… 21 seconds ago

JUNIOR SIDHARTH MALHOTRA RT @ZoomTV: Check out the teaser of @SidMalhotra and @TaraSutaria's Masakali 2.0 https://t.co/wwKwvT8m8g 1 minute ago

Bhasit L RT @Spotboye: .@SidMalhotra and @TaraSutaria’s love to take over your life and playlist with their new single Masakali 2.0. Are you excite… 15 minutes ago

Mimi Sarkar RT @bollywood_life: Masakali 2.0 teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria flaunt their crackling chemistry in this romantic remake #ARR… 18 minutes ago