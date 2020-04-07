Global  

UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures: Gove

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions won't be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
 Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care. Boris Johnson was admitted to am ICU ward in a London hospital on Monday night after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened during the afternoon.

