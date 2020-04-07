UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures: Gove Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions won't be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care 01:06 Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care. Boris Johnson was admitted to am ICU ward in a London hospital on Monday night after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened during the afternoon. You Might Like

Tweets about this