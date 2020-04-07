George Pell High Court decision LIVE: Cardinal freed from Barwon Prison

George Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric to have been convicted of child sex offences, has been released from jail after more than 400 days. He was acquitted of those offences by the High Court of Australia on Tuesday morning.

