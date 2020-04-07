Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > George Pell High Court decision LIVE: Cardinal freed from Barwon Prison

George Pell High Court decision LIVE: Cardinal freed from Barwon Prison

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
George Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric to have been convicted of child sex offences, has been released from jail after more than 400 days. He was acquitted of those offences by the High Court of Australia on Tuesday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Cardinal Pell leaves prison after Australian High Court quashes conviction on sex offenses

Cardinal Pell leaves prison after Australian High Court quashes conviction on sex offenses 01:15

 Australia's highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlokRao

DjLoki RT @JuliaGillard: The High Court of Australia has today issued its decision on the case involving Cardinal George Pell. I do not intend to… 5 seconds ago

_Shaggs3

S J RT @JWSpry: A 7-0 ruling. Must have been pretty clear evidence for #PellAcquittal given that at least 3 of the #HighCourt judges would have… 9 seconds ago

allcolorqueen

laura Scott RT @jsolomonReports: Australia's High Court overturns child***conviction of Catholic Cardinal George Pell https://t.co/5Cjkg8dcQu 14 seconds ago

FlogWarrior

🐨Sharty McScrote Cockwomble Esq RT @ItsBouquet: Don't get ahead of yourself - or the facts., ... Your Holiness. How George Pell won in the High Court on a legal technical… 17 seconds ago

CathosConnectes

CatholiquesConnectés RT @CatholicSat: Breaking: Australia’s High Court has overturned the conviction of George Cardinal Pell, who had been convicted of abusing… 18 seconds ago

LostInT94264591

LOSTINTHOUGHT RT @intheMatrixxx: Cardinal George Pell leaves prison after high court quashes conviction – latest news Cardinal Pell says ‘I hold no ill… 19 seconds ago

WhiteLyonFilms

Dianne Thomas The Remnant Newspaper - Australian High Court Unanimously Acquits Cardinal George Pell https://t.co/L6s1bPBPfj 35 seconds ago

tilleyfab

💧Felicity Tilley RT @igraju62: @jkalbrechtsen @abcnews The decision was made and Pell won in the High Court on a legal technicality and that doesn’t mean he… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.