Making a Living WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding https://t.co/OFlrYPVZI7 https://t.co/7sPM7gPHdw 22 seconds ago The Po RT @CaseyNewton: Under heightened scrutiny, WhatsApp is putting new limits on the forwarding of viral messages. This is a good thing https:… 23 seconds ago The Post-Coronial RT @CNET: If you get a Whatsapp message that's been forwarded more than five times, you can now only forward it to one chat at a time. http… 40 seconds ago Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 RT @Reuters: Facebook's WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/cHJpsyNDJX by @katielp… 1 minute ago CNBC International WhatsApp tightens message forwarding restrictions to combat coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/rluWINhTnZ 1 minute ago MuseumToday WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding https://t.co/jGp3IRlhKP 1 minute ago Ivica Maurovic RT @ReutersBiz: Facebook's WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/lTpQhSyrCk by @kati… 1 minute ago Andy Vermaut WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of fake virus news https://t.co/SkuJ6bYFbb https://t.co/YNHCyluAKU 1 minute ago