WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Facebook Inc's WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
News video: Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News

Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News 03:19

 Rahul Gandhi hits out at Trump over 'retaliation' remark; Whatsapp limits forwards amid fake news over Coronavirus; Delhi govt to conduct 1 lakh random tests in COVID-19 hotspots; Mehbooba Mufti still under detention but moved to official residence; UK PM hospitalised for COVID-19 spends night in ICU...

Fitness enthusiast has scaled the height of Snowdon during lockdown [Video]

Fitness enthusiast has scaled the height of Snowdon during lockdown

A fitness enthusiast has scaled the height of Snowdon during the coronavirus lockdown - by climbing up and down a step in his back garden more than 7,000 times.Long-distance runner and mountain climber..

Police in the Philippines install a coffin at checkpoint during Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Police in the Philippines install a coffin at checkpoint during Covid-19 pandemic

Local police in the Philippine town of Pampagna kitted out one of their checkpoints with a coffin to use as a visual aid in their efforts to urge people to stay at home to help slow the spread of the..

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to only one person at a time

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting countries all over the world, misinformation is on the rise on the internet. While it’s easier to track down the...
WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformationWhatsApp has introduced new stricter limits on message forwarding in a bid to spot the spread of disinformation. Now, when users receive a message that has...
