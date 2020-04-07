Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Aliens’ actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19

‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Aliens’ actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19

Hindu Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Benedict, who was 68, was best known for playing Russ Jordan in James Cameron’s 1986 release ‘Aliens’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus

Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus 00:55

 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johncraggsactor

John Craggs - Actor RT @Independent: Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies of coronavirus https://t.co/ruxXDwk05E 21 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: Rest in peace, Jay Benedict. https://t.co/fMwgpzL0ap 40 minutes ago

FabioORibeiro

Fábio O. Ribeiro RT @Brendabob13: 'Aliens' actor Jay Benedict dies from coronavirus https://t.co/1v1QyQ0RZN 2 hours ago

SharadThakur18

शरद ठाकुर RT @htshowbiz: Actor Jay Benedict, known for Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, dies due to Covid-19 https://t.co/srudnb4sZI https://t.co/K… 3 hours ago

DeveloperSrikar

DeveloperSrikar RT @HindustanTimes: Actor Jay Benedict, known for Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, dies due to Covid-19 https://t.co/wAm5tO2IvM 3 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Actor Jay Benedict, known for Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, dies due to Covid-19 https://t.co/wAm5tO2IvM 3 hours ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Actor Jay Benedict, known for Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, dies due to Covid-19 https://t.co/srudnb4sZI https://t.co/KtJkWEW3OB 3 hours ago

mAdd_p0pc0rN

jOe RT @EW: Dark Knight Rises, Aliens actor Jay Benedict dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/r2uA2iHHD0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.