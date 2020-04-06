Global
Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy Deemed ‘Essential Workers’ in New Zealand
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy Deemed ‘Essential Workers’ in New Zealand
Monday, 6 April 2020 (
17 hours ago
)
Jacinda Ardern, the country’s prime minister, made the announcement on Monday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
47 minutes ago
NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'
00:50
New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assured children on Monday that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing. Libby Hogan has the details.
