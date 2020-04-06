Global  

Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy Deemed ‘Essential Workers’ in New Zealand

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Jacinda Ardern, the country’s prime minister, made the announcement on Monday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker' 00:50

 New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assured children on Monday that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing. Libby Hogan has the details.

