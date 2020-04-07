Global  

New York cathedral to be used as Covid-19 field hospital

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
New York cathedral to be used as Covid-19 field hospitalA vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in Manhattan will house nine climate-controlled medical tents in its 600ft (182m) long nave and subterranean crypt, Dean Clifton Daniel told the New York Times. The tents will be able to hold at least 200 patients beneath the stained-glass windows of the building, which describes itself as the largest Gothic cathedral in the world. "In earlier centuries, cathedrals were always used this way, like during the...
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: NYC's famed St John's Cathedral soon to be makeshift hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

NYC's famed St John's Cathedral soon to be makeshift hospital amid coronavirus pandemic 03:25

 The famous St. John's Cathedral in New York City has become a makeshift hospital as the city battles the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday (April 7).

