New York cathedral to be used as Covid-19 field hospital

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in Manhattan will house nine climate-controlled medical tents in its 600ft (182m) long nave and subterranean crypt, Dean Clifton Daniel told the New York Times. The tents will be able to hold at least 200 patients beneath the stained-glass windows of the building, which describes itself as the largest Gothic cathedral in the world. "In earlier centuries, cathedrals were always used this way, like during the...


