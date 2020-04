Prince Harry and Meghan plan new Archewell charitable organisation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have recently moved to the Los Angeles area after stepping down from royal duties, said on Monday they were looking to set up a new charitable organisation called Archewell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them...



Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 54 minutes ago Prince Harry and Meghan name new non-profit after son Archie 00:39 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to their son Archie in the name of their new non-profit organisation - Archewell.