After Cardinal George Pell acquitted, pope decries 'unjust sentences' Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Pope Francis has appeared to offer George Pell support, dedicating his morning mass for those who suffer today from unjust sentences. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 6 hours ago After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries "unjust sentences" 01:30 The Vatican says it welcomes the acquittal of Cardinal Pell by an Australian court on child abuse charges, saying he "waited for the truth to be ascertained. Earlier Pope Francis used his morning mass to speak up for those suffering "unjust sentences". Adam Reed reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this