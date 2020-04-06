The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 will be a pink supermoon Tuesday night

Here's some good news amid the coronavirus: You'll get to see the brightest full moon of 2020 on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this SunflowerNight RT @Calleenscrafts: The biggest & brightest moon of the year is in april which marks the Super Pink Moon The Super Pink Moon will rise on… 10 seconds ago 🍭🍉⁷ RT @jinnieslamp: The biggest & brightest Supermoon of 2020 will grace the skies on April 8, 2020 3:08am KST. It will appear 14% bigger & 30… 23 seconds ago Hols🌹🌹🌹 RT @Lauratobin1: 🌕Tonight is the biggest & brightest #SuperMoon of 2020 -A super Moon is when a #FullMoon coincides with the Moon closest p… 33 seconds ago A RT @spacecentre: 🌕 Look to the sky tonight for the biggest and brightest #Supermoon of the year. Best viewing will be after midnight tonigh… 48 seconds ago #⃝TERMIΠΔLLY CHILL RT @NASAMoon: On Tuesday, we'll have the biggest and brightest full Moon of the year - called a #supermoon. And we'll be answering your sup… 1 minute ago Claudia Braun RT @zsstevens: How to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 this week https://t.co/JDPhekammC 2 minutes ago DMC RT @irishspaceblog: One day to go until tomorrow night’s #Supermoon - the biggest and brightest full Moon of the year! 🌕 A Supermoon occur… 3 minutes ago Caroline Dunford RT @arbitrarygenius: How to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 this week https://t.co/bp0tBnXbzq 3 minutes ago