Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview

Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview

BBC News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Videos will now be deleted if they falsely link coronavirus to 5G mobile networks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrJDrooghaag

Dr. ir Johannes Drooghaag (JD) #StayHome 🔵 #Coronavirus: #YouTube tightens rules after David Icke #5G interview https://t.co/clHYTzGVhS 17 seconds ago

pdanier1

Daniel RT @garethicke: Their***is twitching. BBC News - Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview https://t.co/hKHlvZ… 49 seconds ago

GRComputers

G & R Computers Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview - Videos will now be deleted if they falsely link… https://t.co/BsZjaj09nv 57 seconds ago

MrStagedoor

Gren Bevan BBC News - Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview https://t.co/ubEKEKifQs 1 minute ago

Williamtheb

Abaris BBC News - #Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview https://t.co/U8B6yzFQIW 2 minutes ago

Exposing6644

Chris RT @davidicke: Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview https://t.co/MKthJxXJm9 https://t.co/IPGXJqhpsw 2 minutes ago

goodchildjourno

sophie goodchild In the bad old days we burned 'witches' to ward off 'evil' and 'pestilence'. But we've progressed a lot since then.… https://t.co/QD6iONiELF 4 minutes ago

rosalindbrewer1

Rosalind Brewer RT @5Agenda21: YouTube now deleting all video's linking 5G to Coronavirus ( Bilderberg censorship, normally means we've found the truth ) B… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.