Sensex, Nifty rise on signs of slowing virus spread in hot spots; pharma shares jump Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Indian shares recorded their biggest single-day gain in over a decade on Tuesday on signs of progress against the coronavirus pandemic around the world, while pharma stocks gained as the government partially lifted export restrictions on some drugs. 👓 View full article

