English actor and author Stephen Fry has started a series of posts, sharing from his tie collection, that range from classy to bizarre ones which Jeeves would probably not approve of

You Might Like

Tweets about this धीरज Thakur RT @TheHinduCinema: English author and actor #StephenFry has started a daily series of #FryTie posts on his #Instagram. Each day, he picks… 31 minutes ago News Hub Stephen Fry posts about his collection of ties while social distancing, using hashtag ‘FryTie’… https://t.co/DSQ2vmQyS5 1 hour ago The Hindu Cinema English author and actor #StephenFry has started a daily series of #FryTie posts on his #Instagram. Each day, he pi… https://t.co/fPUe8nhk5B 1 hour ago