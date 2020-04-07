Global  

Coronavirus | Prime Minister Johnson spent night in ICU, not on ventilator, clarifies UK government

Hindu Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
It’s not common for the health details of British Prime Ministers to be made public, except at times of crisis. Mr. Johnson had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.
 Business Insider reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to an intensive care unit. The Prime Minister was moved to the ICU Monday, after his "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" worsened. The Prime Minister's condition deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital on Sunday....

