Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh arrested a fugitive killer of the country’s independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday, nearly 45 years after the brutal assassination, the country’s home minister said. Abdul Majed, a former military captain, was arrested in the capital, Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, adding that the arrest was […]
Tweets about this

gshreepad

Shreepad 🇮🇳 RT @anjansengupta16: The Bangladeshi killer - Ret. Cap. Abdul Majid was enjoying siesta in Kolkata, India for 28 years. Only on his return… 1 day ago

AlanLukyamuzi

Alanlove RT @AJEnglish: Bangladesh arrests fugitive killer of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nearly 45 years after his assassination htt… 2 days ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Bangladesh arrests fugitive killer of independence leader https://t.co/9GbyvIhBLX 3 days ago

anjansengupta16

ANJAN SENGUPTA The Bangladeshi killer - Ret. Cap. Abdul Majid was enjoying siesta in Kolkata, India for 28 years. Only on his ret… https://t.co/yZgM7bJu6L 3 days ago

BaloziHussein

AMB. Ibrahim Hussein. RT @BaloziHussein: Bangladesh Arrests Fugitive Killer of Independence Leader. #Bangladeshi counterterrorism authorities arrested Abdul Maj… 4 days ago

BaloziHussein

AMB. Ibrahim Hussein. Bangladesh Arrests Fugitive Killer of Independence Leader. #Bangladeshi counterterrorism authorities arrested Abdu… https://t.co/t27QHM483d 4 days ago

dabatvnews

Dabatvnews.com Bangladesh arrests fugitive killer of independence leader https://t.co/8a8ME3mMF1 4 days ago

AyubSumbal

Malik Ayub Sumbal RT @AyubSumbal: #BREAKINGNEWS #Bangladesh arrests fugitive killer of founder Mujibur Rahman, Abdul Majed former military captain had public… 4 days ago

