Bangladesh arrests fugitive killer of independence leader

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh arrested a fugitive killer of the country's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday, nearly 45 years after the brutal assassination, the country's home minister said. Abdul Majed, a former military captain, was arrested in the capital, Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, adding that the arrest was […]


