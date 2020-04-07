Global  

Trump aide Peter Navarro warned 'as many as 1.2 million souls' could be lost to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Trump has said no one could have predicted the coronavirus pandemic but trade adviser Navarro warned 'as many as 1.2 million souls' could be lost.
