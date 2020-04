UK PM Johnson stable overnight and in good spirits: spokesman Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

British prime minister Boris Johnson was stable overnight in intensive care after suffering a deterioration of his COVID-19 symptoms and he remains in good spirits, his spokesman said on Tuesday. šŸ‘“ View full article

Boris Johnson: 'Iā€™m in good spirits' 00:53 The Prime Minister has tweeted that he's 'in good spirits' following his admission to hospital with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

