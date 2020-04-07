Exes Bruce Willis, Demi Moore quarantine together with their children amid coronavirus

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who divorced 20 years ago, are coming together for their kids. Wearing matching pajamas amid coronavirus quarantine.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together in Matching Pajamas https://t.co/rGl5q0uYqe 1 minute ago Shawn Cook RT @PageSix: Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis quarantine with their kids in matching pajamas https://t.co/hu8ZVh0dUo https://t.co/rk7r64jj1j 6 minutes ago hot937 Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Self-Isolate With Their Kids in Matching Pajamas! https://t.co/4dA9y2zeKS 8 minutes ago The News Pocket Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Why Are Social Distancing Using Their Children https://t.co/pTGxeNEX27 https://t.co/qAJrix5Myr 18 minutes ago David Kisamfu Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together in Matching Pajamas https://t.co/VTInr18EtB 23 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing With Their Kids https://t.co/RICKsTWmpB https://t.co/b8O4dVzYzk 26 minutes ago Page Six Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis quarantine with their kids in matching pajamas https://t.co/hu8ZVh0dUo https://t.co/rk7r64jj1j 37 minutes ago The Loop It's Divorce Goals meet Quarantine Goals from Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. https://t.co/zAwBpBjVlE 39 minutes ago