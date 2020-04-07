Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: '#AA20' producers hint at special surprise for 'Bunny' fans on April 8

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: '#AA20' producers hint at special surprise for 'Bunny' fans on April 8

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday (April 8th), the surprise is going to be out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: 'Car Parade' Held For Lakeville Girl's 8th Birthday

'Car Parade' Held For Lakeville Girl's 8th Birthday 01:54

 There was a special surprise for a birthday girl in Lakeville! () WCCO 4 News - April 5, 2020

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stylishkhaja4

stylish khaja RT @Kabir47Shelar: Happy Birthday Stylish Star ALLU ARJUN #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayTrendOnApril7th https://t.c… 14 seconds ago

5Chanduu

ChaNduu 5.0 RT @taskinfaisal60: Happy Birthday Stylish Star Allu Arjun! 👑🎈🎉 Stylish Icon for me! ☺ #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP #Sta… 22 seconds ago

MumminaSatish

Bunny Satish RT @GnaneswarSai1: Though it didnt happen. I visualised myself meeting you n taking a picture. Hoping it to happen someday soon... @alluarj… 22 seconds ago

Kabir47Shelar

Kabir Happy Birthday Stylish Star ALLU ARJUN #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayTrendOnApril7th https://t.co/WOh7TjidcP 59 seconds ago

ZafarIq14039142

Zafar Iqbal🇵🇰♥️🇹🇷 RT @VishalRC007: Allu Arjun : Salman Garu is someone whome everybody likes. I am always open. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Superstar @… 1 minute ago

sreekanth2245

Sye Raa 🔥🔥 RT @AvengerReturns: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun. One of the most charming actors in India. I still remember how people were crazy about his… 1 minute ago

Naresh39087264

Alluarjun Fan RT @Hasi_rowdybaby: #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Happy birthday stylish star Allu Arjun 😘 😘 https://t.co/Bcz0vbvXAx 1 minute ago

Karthik57616247

Karthik RT @rithinreddykl: Though it didnt happen. I visualised myself meeting you n taking a picture. Hoping it to happen someday soon... @alluarj… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.