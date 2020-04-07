Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: '#AA20' producers hint at special surprise for 'Bunny' fans on April 8

stylish khaja RT @Kabir47Shelar: Happy Birthday Stylish Star ALLU ARJUN #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayTrendOnApril7th https://t.c… 14 seconds ago

ChaNduu 5.0 RT @taskinfaisal60: Happy Birthday Stylish Star Allu Arjun! 👑🎈🎉 Stylish Icon for me! ☺ #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP #Sta… 22 seconds ago

Bunny Satish RT @GnaneswarSai1: Though it didnt happen. I visualised myself meeting you n taking a picture. Hoping it to happen someday soon... @alluarj… 22 seconds ago

Kabir Happy Birthday Stylish Star ALLU ARJUN #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayTrendOnApril7th https://t.co/WOh7TjidcP 59 seconds ago

Zafar Iqbal🇵🇰♥️🇹🇷 RT @VishalRC007: Allu Arjun : Salman Garu is someone whome everybody likes. I am always open. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Superstar @… 1 minute ago

Sye Raa 🔥🔥 RT @AvengerReturns: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun. One of the most charming actors in India. I still remember how people were crazy about his… 1 minute ago

Alluarjun Fan RT @Hasi_rowdybaby: #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Happy birthday stylish star Allu Arjun 😘 😘 https://t.co/Bcz0vbvXAx 1 minute ago