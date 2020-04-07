Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Major horse racing meetings in Britain fall victim to virus

Major horse racing meetings in Britain fall victim to virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Days after raising hopes of a return by the start of May amid the coronavirus outbreak, British horse racing organizers announced the postponement of two of their biggest flat-racing festivals and added that the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting might only be staged without the public. The Guineas Festival at Newmarket on May 2-3 and the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National 00:30

 Racing fans watch the Virtual Grand National after all horseracing in Great Britain was suspended until at least the end of April. Potters Corner won the virtual competition, beating runner-up Walk In The Mill in the computer-simulated race, with Any Second Now coming in third. Bookmakers offered...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hfz_awais

Hafiz Awais Major horse racing meetings in Britain fall victim to virus https://t.co/IKDM2OlxvQ https://t.co/4mn8b1sCH9 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.