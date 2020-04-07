Global  

Schumer proposes $25,000 “heroes” pay for frontline workers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for up to $25,000 “heroes” pay for frontline health care and service industry workers, as Congress pushes ahead with a new coronavirus crisis rescue package. Schumer declared the emerging proposal the “highest priority” from Democrats as congressional leaders and President Donald Trump plunge with more […]
Lawmaker presses for federal tax holiday for frontline coronavirus 'heroes'

Health care workers and first responders would get a break from paying federal taxes under new legislation designed to thank frontline workers who are putting...
FOXNews.com

