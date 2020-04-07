With no theaters, film fans find ways to gather virtually

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

There are 44 people in the Social Distance Movie Club’s Slack channel, where co-workers at Crooked Media have had discussions about everything from a Dwayne Johnson earthquake film to Faye Dunaway’s turn as Joan Crawford in “Mommie Dearest.” It doesn’t have anything to do with the work that’s done at the Los Angeles company, which […] 👓 View full article

