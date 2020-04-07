Global  

With no theaters, film fans find ways to gather virtually

Seattle Times
There are 44 people in the Social Distance Movie Club’s Slack channel, where co-workers at Crooked Media have had discussions about everything from a Dwayne Johnson earthquake film to Faye Dunaway’s turn as Joan Crawford in “Mommie Dearest.” It doesn’t have anything to do with the work that’s done at the Los Angeles company, which […]
