Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson vs. the Coronavirus

Boris Johnson vs. the Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
With the prime minister of Britain in intensive care, Covid-19 has created a dangerous vacuum.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK PM in intensive care, Europe virus cases slow

UK PM in intensive care, Europe virus cases slow 02:46

 Boris Johnson was transferred to specialist unit on Monday night with Dominic Raab now leading the outbreak response.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, Raab [Video]

UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, Raab

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was confident that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care would pull through because "he's a fighter". Raab was clear to point..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Donald Trump calls UK PM Boris Johnson’s move to ICU a ‘scary deal’, sends ‘best wishes’ [Video]

Donald Trump calls UK PM Boris Johnson’s move to ICU a ‘scary deal’, sends ‘best wishes’

US President Donald Trump was shocked after hearing that Boris Johnson was taken into ICU. The UK PM was moved to ICU of a London hospital after his condition worsened. Trump said, “They're (UK)..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson in 'good spirits' after spending night in intensive care with coronavirus

Britain's leader Boris Johnson, who has coronavirus, is receiving oxygen but is not on a ventilator, his office said. He spent the night in the ICU.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersJapan TodayIndependentDNA

Streets Outside St. Thomas Hospital in London, Where Boris Johnson Fights Coronavirus - Video


RIA Nov. Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldJapan TodayBelfast TelegraphReutersDNAReuters India

Tweets about this

djdave1926

David Nisbet 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @LBC: Boris Johnson has set out "very clear plans" for the government to proceed, confirms Dominic Raab who is deputising for the PM.… 4 seconds ago

AintSnp

SNP aint Scottish RT @SteveW_Leave_EU: Trump is first out of the blocks to offer help for Boris. It's times like this you find out who your real friends are.… 5 seconds ago

HoratioNelson0

Horatio Nelson RT @SkyNews: Theresa May says the UK can continue the work in the #COVID19 crisis without Boris Johnson as a cabinet government. Get late… 6 seconds ago

Beethisone

bthis. #HandMarkedPaperBallots. RT @JanWeirLaw: In case you missed it, UK PM downplayed Covid-19 risk Boris Johnson said he was shaking hands with coronavirus patients ju… 6 seconds ago

OfficialZeus_

Nick💎 RT @CalebJHull: If you are celebrating Boris Johnson being in the ICU with coronavirus, log off and examine yourself. 8 seconds ago

ZeParisiennetm

Ze Parisienne™ RT @Brexit: Dominic Raab has become Britain’s stand-in prime minister while Boris Johnson is treated in intensive care for coronavirus http… 11 seconds ago

ilikethepopsJCK

Wash Your Hands and feed a stray! ❤ RT @AJEnglish: • UK PM Boris Johnson still in intensive care: cabinet minister • Germany's #coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 • Hundreds of… 14 seconds ago

Heerak4Congress

Heerak Christian Kim for US Congress (Virginia-8) UK Prime Minister @10DowningStreet has been "declared" unfit to govern UK due to COVID-19 @UKParliament. Read the… https://t.co/IJyBX1DKTl 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.