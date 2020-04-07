Global  

With prime minister in ICU, Britain asks: Who’s in charge?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights the coronavirus in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, the people of his country are wishing him well — and asking who’s in charge. The answer is ambiguous. Britain’s unwritten constitution does not spell out what happens if a prime minister becomes unable […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

