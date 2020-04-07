With prime minister in ICU, Britain asks: Who’s in charge?

LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights the coronavirus in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, the people of his country are wishing him well — and asking who's in charge. The answer is ambiguous. Britain's unwritten constitution does not spell out what happens if a prime minister becomes unable […]



