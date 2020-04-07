Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alberta headed for 25% unemployment, Kenney says

Alberta headed for 25% unemployment, Kenney says

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Alberta is on track to hit a staggering 25 per cent unemployment rate as businesses continue to shed jobs amid the global COVID-19 pandemic coupled with historically low oil prices, Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickStewartPPC

Rick Stewart PPC RT @PaulMitchellPPC: Kenney warns Alberta headed for 25% unemployment | CBC News So, does Quebec still get $13 billion in equalization thi… 8 minutes ago

JulieCGD

J. Davies. @JulieCGD RT @Dkenneystewart: How much of it will he be responsible for? Alberta headed for 25% unemployment, Kenney says | CBC News https://t.co/6Ru… 24 minutes ago

mountkidd

Gord Sipko RT @Martyupnorth: Alberta headed for 25% unemployment, Kenney says | CBC News https://t.co/gg3SE993Em 1 hour ago

Mattsfan777

Chad Carbno RT @mrbinnion: Kenney warns Alberta headed for 25% unemployment Highest in the country. Equalization formula is five years after the fact… 1 hour ago

wildcat2013

RocketRed Kenney warns Alberta headed for 25% unemployment https://t.co/N9TfjTyazX 2 hours ago

slagmart_weasel

DD Martini (المغتصب الجبان الله هو شاذ) RT @kathleen_petty: BREAKING: Alberta headed for 25% unemployment, Kenney says | CBC News https://t.co/ZuTxBV99Lo 2 hours ago

IoanaBratu7

Ioana Bratu Alberta headed for 25% unemployment, Kenney says | CBC News https://t.co/W2Zb3sDiBG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.