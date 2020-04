Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has declared April as Confederate Heritage Month. The first-year governor is following the practice of several of his Democratic and Republican predecessors, and his action is drawing criticism from the state’s only African American congressman. “Unnecessary,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote Monday on Twitter. The […] 👓 View full article