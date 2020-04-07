Global  

Computer issues at SBA said to hold up small business loans

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners hoping for quick help from the government’s emergency $349 billion lending program were still waiting Tuesday amid reports of computer problems at the Small Business Administration. The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed, according to a […]
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Friday marked first day to apply for $350B in federal small business loans

Friday marked first day to apply for $350B in federal small business loans 02:53

 Friday marked the first time small businesses could apply for a new loan from the federal government. The nearly $350 billion being distributed nationwide is designed to save stores from closing for good and put money in the hands of employees.

