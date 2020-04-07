Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds. Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail […] 👓 View full article

