Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I am OK': Pell's accuser accepts High Court decision

'I am OK': Pell's accuser accepts High Court decision

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Cardinal George Pell's accuser, known only as Witness J, has released a statement after the High Court quashed the Cardinal's convictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ollie_is_here

His name is Alex RT @theage: 'I am ok': Pell's accuser reassures his supporters, saying he's relieved the appeals process is over https://t.co/Xt6F6vr8jv 4 minutes ago

theage

The Age 'I am ok': Pell's accuser reassures his supporters, saying he's relieved the appeals process is over https://t.co/Xt6F6vr8jv 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.