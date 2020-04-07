Global  

Donald Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirusWASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak. “The W.H.O. really blew it,” Trump said...
