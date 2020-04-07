Donald Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

You Might Like

Tweets about this Canned Food Guru @SHarp56_ Donald Trump says China asshoe. 3 minutes ago Bill Huffman I assume he’s referring to China. Daughter like father, truth has no place in reality. Donald Trump says Ivanka cre… https://t.co/6N0nCSg48T 10 minutes ago AquariusRising RT @BreitbartNews: Far-Left Facebook says an "error" allowed Chinese state media undisclosed political ads to flood Facebook and Instagram… 10 minutes ago tom pullizzi RT @ClimateRealists: Donald Trump takes aim at World Health Organization calling it 'China-centric' and says he will consider cutting fundi… 10 minutes ago 🐻SekretaryOfBEARication🇺🇸 @BreitbartNews I believe the protester that says “Donald Trump, don’t trust China, China is asshoe” over the CCP. 13 minutes ago derwin dion augustus RT @DailyMail: Donald Trump takes aim at WHO calling it 'China-centric' and says he will consider cutting funding https://t.co/fU15zgZcFj 22 minutes ago Gerrit 🚜 RT @Freedom1776__: @SkyNewsBreak Trump is considering it. Donald Trump takes aim at World Health Organization calling it 'China-centric' an… 24 minutes ago LifeLove @SkyNewsBreak Trump is considering it. Donald Trump takes aim at World Health Organization calling it 'China-centri… https://t.co/8jOHT5GpAc 31 minutes ago