Donald Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak. “The W.H.O. really blew it,” Trump said...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Canned Food Guru @SHarp56_ Donald Trump says China asshoe. 3 minutes ago Bill Huffman I assume he’s referring to China. Daughter like father, truth has no place in reality. Donald Trump says Ivanka cre… https://t.co/6N0nCSg48T 10 minutes ago AquariusRising RT @BreitbartNews: Far-Left Facebook says an "error" allowed Chinese state media undisclosed political ads to flood Facebook and Instagram… 10 minutes ago tom pullizzi RT @ClimateRealists: Donald Trump takes aim at World Health Organization calling it 'China-centric' and says he will consider cutting fundi… 10 minutes ago 🐻SekretaryOfBEARication🇺🇸 @BreitbartNews I believe the protester that says “Donald Trump, don’t trust China, China is asshoe” over the CCP. 13 minutes ago derwin dion augustus RT @DailyMail: Donald Trump takes aim at WHO calling it 'China-centric' and says he will consider cutting funding https://t.co/fU15zgZcFj 22 minutes ago Gerrit 🚜 RT @Freedom1776__: @SkyNewsBreak Trump is considering it. Donald Trump takes aim at World Health Organization calling it 'China-centric' an… 24 minutes ago LifeLove @SkyNewsBreak Trump is considering it. Donald Trump takes aim at World Health Organization calling it 'China-centri… https://t.co/8jOHT5GpAc 31 minutes ago