Grisham leaving as White House press secretary after holding no formal briefings

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Grisham leaving as White House press secretary after holding no formal briefingsAfter less than a year on the job, White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham is stepping down, according to senior Trump administration officials. Grisham is returning to the East Wing to start immediately as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and spokesperson, her office announced Tuesday. She previously severed in the East Wing as communications director and deputy chief of staff. While no final...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Report: Stephanie Grisham Leaving Her White House Press Secretary Job

Report: Stephanie Grisham Leaving Her White House Press Secretary Job 00:44

 Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out as White House Press Secretary.

