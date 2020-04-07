Grisham leaving as White House press secretary after holding no formal briefings

After less than a year on the job, White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham is stepping down, according to senior Trump administration officials. Grisham is returning to the East Wing to start immediately as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and spokesperson, her office announced Tuesday. She previously severed in the East Wing as communications director and deputy chief of staff. While no final... After less than a year on the job, White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham is stepping down, according to senior Trump administration officials. Grisham is returning to the East Wing to start immediately as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and spokesperson, her office announced Tuesday. She previously severed in the East Wing as communications director and deputy chief of staff. While no final... 👓 View full article



