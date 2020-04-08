Hal Willner, longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ staple, has died Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hal Willner, a music producer and longtime “Saturday Night Live” music supervisor, has died. He was 64. Blake Zidell, a representative for Willner, said the producer died Tuesday. Zidell said Willner had symptoms consistent with those caused by the coronavirus, but he had not been diagnosed with the virus. Willner had […] 👓 View full article

