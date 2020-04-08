Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hal Willner, longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ staple, has died

Hal Willner, longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ staple, has died

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hal Willner, a music producer and longtime “Saturday Night Live” music supervisor, has died. He was 64. Blake Zidell, a representative for Willner, said the producer died Tuesday. Zidell said Willner had symptoms consistent with those caused by the coronavirus, but he had not been diagnosed with the virus. Willner had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pblynn69

Beth Garland-Lynn RT @CNN: Generations of "Saturday Night Live" talent are paying tribute to Hal Willner, who has died at age 64. He was a longtime staff mem… 12 seconds ago

iga_bonobo

大人る RT @RollingStone: Hal Willner, the veteran music producer and longtime 'Saturday Night Live' staffer, has died at age 64 https://t.co/npfKg… 2 minutes ago

NewsUSA2024

NewsUSA2024 RT @Inevitable_ET: Hal Willner, Longtime 'Saturday Night Live' Staple, Has Died https://t.co/2brnopJAmh 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.