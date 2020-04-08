Global  

'He's an old friend to us': When William Haggas eyed Oz for Addeybb

The Age Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
William Haggas is stuck in England in lockdown but cannot wait to see his pair Addeybb and Young Rascal to fly the British flag on day two of The Championships.
