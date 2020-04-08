'He's an old friend to us': When William Haggas eyed Oz for Addeybb

Carmelo Oquendo Friend: Sup bro? Me: Can I call you back in 3 hours? I'm cleaning my groceries.😂 #LockdownExtended #COVIDー19 2 seconds ago

bigmack @rialitakias @Rockprincess818 @Michigan0323 That’s absurd. Doctors running a country. It’s not right. I hope you ar… https://t.co/1k19n93Qcf 2 seconds ago

bec. @statisticlgem I wanna b your friend 🥺🥺🥺 3 seconds ago

suZY RT @capricorn_candy: If you’re a Capricorn please get yourself a Gemini best friend you will not regret it 3 seconds ago

jamtoast #farishta My bff friend : ik Joke sunao me:hanji She :you Le me : https://t.co/YBFv4TQkcC 3 seconds ago

Tonya🙏❤🇺🇸 RT @TorCWoman: Happy Good Friday! This is the most awesome video I've ever seen! My friend @SongBird4Trump is so talented! 3 seconds ago

See Tea? K. 🍵 ⁷ RT @baekjinmoon: bts is friends with steve aoki, who’s friend with yixing, who’s a member of exo... u kno, i’m just saying... https://t.co… 4 seconds ago