Bleaching on Great Barrier Reef more widespread than ever
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An aerial survey of the Great Barrier Reef shows coral bleaching is sweeping across the area off the east of Australia for the third time in five years. Bleaching has struck all three regions of the world’s largest coral reef system and is more widespread than ever, scientists from James Cook […]
Scientists found that a summer of extreme heat has caused the reef to suffer a mass bleaching of unprecedented scale. Corals from the far north to the southern... Seattle Times Also reported by •SBS •FOXNews.com •Science Daily
Watch VideoAn aerial survey revealed some of the most widespread damage the Great Barrier Reef has ever seen.
The coral hasn't shown bleaching this intense... Newsy Also reported by •SBS •Seattle Times