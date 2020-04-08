Global  

Bleaching on Great Barrier Reef more widespread than ever

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An aerial survey of the Great Barrier Reef shows coral bleaching is sweeping across the area off the east of Australia for the third time in five years. Bleaching has struck all three regions of the world’s largest coral reef system and is more widespread than ever, scientists from James Cook […]
 Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has reportedly experienced its most widespread bleaching to date.

