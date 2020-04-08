Global  

Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73. His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus. Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this […]
👓 View full article
