Honor Blackman: the original kick-ass Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There's something extremely pleasing about coronavirus not having seen off the mighty Honor Blackman, who died on Sunday at the age of 94. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Honor Blackman dies aged 94 01:00 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said. You Might Like

Tweets about this