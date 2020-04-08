Global  

Honor Blackman: the original kick-ass

The Age Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
There's something extremely pleasing about coronavirus not having seen off the mighty Honor Blackman, who died on Sunday at the age of 94.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Honor Blackman dies aged 94 01:00

 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

