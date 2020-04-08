Global  

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s mother dies with coronavirus

Hindu Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus. The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carri died
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus

Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus 00:56

 Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said President Donald Trump “has blood on his hands” for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, after Stringer’s mother died from COVID-19.

Pep Guardiola’s mother dies aged 82 after contracting coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed. City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona...

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola died of coronavirus on Monday in Spain, the club announced in a statement.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused panic all around the globe. With sporting events coming to a halt, many athletes have also been tested positive for the...
