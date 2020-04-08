UN urges swift release of Mali’s kidnapped opposition leader Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council urged the government of Mali and armed groups Tuesday to accelerate implementation of a 2015 peace agreement and called for “the swift liberation” of kidnapped opposition leader Soumaila Cisse. The council also called on Mali’s government “to enhance its efforts to stem violence in the center” of […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gerard Nerren "UN Urges Swift Release of Mali's Kidnapped Opposition Leader" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YW5mQ0pHpx 14 minutes ago Andy Vermaut UN urges swift release of Mali’s kidnapped opposition leader https://t.co/yDdFPziKhs 44 minutes ago Gato raro UN urges swift release of Mali's kidnapped opposition leader https://t.co/eaJYNVD5Uc https://t.co/HLyhXb7mPo 55 minutes ago PulpNews Crime #UN urges swift release of Mali's #kidnapped opposition leader - Apr 7 @ 11:09 PM ET https://t.co/3MxGWqLUbX 58 minutes ago