Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UN urges swift release of Mali’s kidnapped opposition leader

UN urges swift release of Mali’s kidnapped opposition leader

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council urged the government of Mali and armed groups Tuesday to accelerate implementation of a 2015 peace agreement and called for “the swift liberation” of kidnapped opposition leader Soumaila Cisse. The council also called on Mali’s government “to enhance its efforts to stem violence in the center” of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gerardnerr

Gerard Nerren "UN Urges Swift Release of Mali's Kidnapped Opposition Leader" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YW5mQ0pHpx 14 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut UN urges swift release of Mali’s kidnapped opposition leader https://t.co/yDdFPziKhs 44 minutes ago

SuitJut

Gato raro UN urges swift release of Mali's kidnapped opposition leader https://t.co/eaJYNVD5Uc https://t.co/HLyhXb7mPo 55 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #UN urges swift release of Mali's #kidnapped opposition leader - Apr 7 @ 11:09 PM ET https://t.co/3MxGWqLUbX 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.