Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu star unveils intense first look of his 20th film 'Pushpa'

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu star unveils intense first look of his 20th film 'Pushpa'

DNA Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
On the occasion of his birthday, Allu Arjun took to his social media pages and shared the first look of his upcoming film titled 'Pushpa'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BRAHMAJ73259186

ALL INDIA POWER STAR FAN'S Happy Birthday style star ALLU ARJUN https://t.co/BKI5BATUnc 3 seconds ago

MrMalluArjun

Mallu Arjun RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun becomes top trend on Twitter - Check out the best tweets https://t.co/5pn4nC2iJH 4 seconds ago

urstrulyKabir

Sᴜʙʜᴀsʜ RT @MaheshFanTrends: Happy birthday to Akira - Akhil - Allu Arjun From Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Fans 😊 Wishing You All Happiness, Health… 6 seconds ago

TharunK22111819

Tharun Kumar RT @JayaTvOfficial: JayaTv wishes you a very Happy Birthday Allu Arjun.! #HappyBirthdayAlluAjun #HBDAlluArjun #HappyBirthday @alluarjun htt… 6 seconds ago

DeviAA48532094

Devi AA RT @billakarthick1: Happy birthday Stylish Star Allu Arjun. Wishes by Thala Fans... #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa https://t.co/88qdapcVYI 7 seconds ago

BunnyIcon8

BUNNY ICON RT @Mango_News: Mango News Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To Stylish Star Allu Arjun🎂💐😍 #StylishStarAlluArjun #StylishStar #HappyBirthdayAl… 9 seconds ago

AlluManvi

AlluManvi RT @pinkvilla: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 times the stylish star PROVED that no one can carry black outfits the way he does - https://t.c… 12 seconds ago

ReddyVeneeth

Veneeth reddy RT @NaniJagadishAA: Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Allu Arjun Annaya.. it's a Fanboy Moment For me (28/02/20) Unforgettable date, 2 nd t… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.