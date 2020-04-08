Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Japan’s state of emergency is no lock down. What’s in it?

Japan’s state of emergency is no lock down. What’s in it?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other hard-hit Japanese prefectures to fortify the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. But this is no European or Wuhan-style lock down. Here is a look at what Japan’s state of emergency entails: Q. Why did Abe declare a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Japan Declares State Of Emergency Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Japan Declares State Of Emergency Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases 00:35

 Reuters reports that Japan's government will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, due to coronavirus. They anticipate that their lockdown will last about a month, and give governors the ability to request that people stay home and for businesses to close. But their lockdown won't be as...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.