Japan’s state of emergency is no lock down. What’s in it?

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other hard-hit Japanese prefectures to fortify the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. But this is no European or Wuhan-style lock down. Here is a look at what Japan’s state of emergency entails: Q. Why did Abe declare a […] 👓 View full article

