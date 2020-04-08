COVID 19: Classical singer Priya R Pai’s song for the times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Priya R Pai recorded the song to exhort people to stay strong and not get bogged down by the lockdown 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News Hub COVID 19: Classical singer Priya R Pai’s song for the times https://t.co/hOtq2SbSDE https://t.co/ATIWs46DIK 59 minutes ago