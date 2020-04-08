Cricket Australia bracing for 50 per cent revenue drop Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cricket Australia is increasingly basing its plans for the next 12 months around a projected 50 per cent loss in revenue as the game’s national governing body braces for a sizeable hit caused by the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

