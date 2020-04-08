Global  

COVID-19 | Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief

Hindu Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
‘Measures taken by countries to reduce the number of live animals in food markets can significantly reduce the risk of future disease outbreaks’
